The Natural Successor To Trump Isn't Mike Pence

... it's this guy:

"There will be some sacrifice on the part of Americans, I grant you that. But also that sacrifice is pretty minimal compared to the sacrifices that our soldiers make overseas that are fallen heroes or laid to rest," @SenTomCotton on trade war with China pic.twitter.com/lqlEZtaeBs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 13, 2019

Tom Cotton once held up a highly qualified Obama nominee named Cassandra Butts for 820 days, until she died unexpectedly, in order to cause "special pain" to President Obama. His office did not dispute this characterization of his motives. https://t.co/lv9EKnjjSR — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) May 13, 2019

He is much, much smarter than Trump. But he's just as malevolent in many of the same ways. He'd be much better at enacting the far-right agenda than Trump is, and Trump's not doing badly at it. He won't engender the same hostility from the media, that's for sure. And everyone can go back to pretending that hypocritical piety is something we have to take seriously.

He is a serious danger, the prototype of the new Republican leader post-Trump. I could easily see a Tom Cotton-Liz Cheney ticket. You don't even want to think about what those two could do to us.

Crossposted with permission from Digby's Blog.