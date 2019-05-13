The Natural Successor To Trump Isn't Mike Pence

... it's this guy:
He is much, much smarter than Trump. But he's just as malevolent in many of the same ways. He'd be much better at enacting the far-right agenda than Trump is, and Trump's not doing badly at it. He won't engender the same hostility from the media, that's for sure. And everyone can go back to pretending that hypocritical piety is something we have to take seriously.
He is a serious danger, the prototype of the new Republican leader post-Trump. I could easily see a Tom Cotton-Liz Cheney ticket. You don't even want to think about what those two could do to us.
Crossposted with permission from Digby's Blog.
