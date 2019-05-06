Representation Matters: Women On Campaign Trail

Issues regarding motherhood, children, and families are moving to the front burner of political conversation because women are again running for president.

On Sunday Night's KasieDC, Kirsten Gillibrand discussed breastfeeding with a lactation specialist on the campaign trail. (above)

(I would take issue with Gillibrand's use of the term "lucky" to describe her flexibility to keep breastfeeding. It's "privilege." But she's walking the talk on family leave so yes.)

Amy Klobuchar retweets March for Our Lives to put a child's face on gun legislation:

Children should learn math, science & history at school — not how to respond to an active shooter. This has to stop. Congress needs to get serious about passing real gun violence prevention laws. https://t.co/BPy5BJNlrX — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 30, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is using the testimony of mothers of young children to highlight her signature issue on student loan forgiveness.

Crippling student loan debt is holding families back. My new plan would change that for Valerie from South Carolina, and millions of other Americans across the country. pic.twitter.com/moa2MaxDZE — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 2, 2019

And Kamala Harris tweets about mentorhood and representation:

As my mother always said, “You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last.”



Thank you @LenaWaithe and @GPBmadeit for speaking out about why it’s so important to be a mentor and lift others up.https://t.co/hZU569otND — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 3, 2019

It's a different world now.