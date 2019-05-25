Rick Wilson: Impeachment Hearings Are Death By A Thousand Cuts For Trump

Host Joy Reid asked Republican strategist what would he do if he were advising Democrats on how to proceed on impeachment. He dismissed concerns about current public opinion and that the Senate will not convict. Those are irrelevant. Hearings on multiple issues (obstruction, taxes,etc) will produce death by 1000 cuts for Trump, whether the Senate does anything or not. It's the slow drip of blood as information gets out that will sway public opinion. As Wilson ended. There are three things you don't rush: sex, cooking ribs, and impeachment.

JOY REID: But the question of whether or not ongoing hearings will the thing that jump-starts the Republicans or that suddenly concentrates the public's mind, impeachment hearings would be like an OJ trial, they would be pushed on social media. This would be the thing that no one could look away from. They would be one focused media stage that the Democrats would have if Republicans had this opportunity. give us a sense of what they would be doing if they had the same scenario of a president ignoring them and going off of the rails. what would they do.

RICK WILSON: I think the important thing to remember, though, is that OJ got away with it. The trial was a big deal but OJ got away with it. He didn't get put in jail until much later for different crimes. So, my concern about this, if I were doing this, if the shoe were on the other foot, I would be pursuing the pursuing the death of 1,000 cuts. I would be making the body count of the people in the administration that had to be dragged in front of the cameras, and we live in a 24 hour a day social media and cable media environment, now, where this will become must-see broadcasting where you ramp it up. I want dinner AND dessert, okay? I want to do BOTH thinks. I think Trump has committed crimes of obstruction that are absolutely impeachable. I think it means nothing if the Senate doesn't convict. So, you build up this long run up to it, there is plenty of great television to come. But getting his tax returns, doing all the other things that are happening right now, the court wins of this weekend, for instance, they're setting up a predicate, setting a stage that will be a big deal. Look, there are three things you don't want to rush in life: sex, cooking ribs, and impeachment. You want to do this at a pace. You want to drag this thing out. You want to raise the pain level. You want to increase the body count.

JOY REID: This is why you watch. [laughter]