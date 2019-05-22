Sen. Schumer Unmasks White House Charade: 'Preplanned Excuse'

After Donald Trump had his hissy fit in the Oval Office this morning over Nancy Pelosi's accusation that he is "engaged in a cover-up," Chuck Schumer stepped to the microphone and ripped the curtain back to expose the wimp pulling the strings.

After labeling Trump's feigned aggravation at Pelosi's statement as a "preplanned excuse" not to deal with a realistic infrastructure bill, Schumer brought the receipts.

"'It's clear that this was not a spontaneous move on the President's part," Schumer said. "It was planned."

"When we got in the room, the curtains were closed," Schumer told reporters. It wasn't immediately clear why this was important, but it was because the Rose Garden was visible through the windows. And as Schumer went on to explain, there was a place in the room for Trump to stage his little tantrum and refuse to deal with any infrastructure bill before he would walk out...again, just as he has in the past.

Schumer dropped the final receipt. "And, of course, then he went to the Rose Garden with prepared signs that had been printed up long before our meeting."

As usual, Trump is unserious about getting any work done. His role is simply to bask in the love of his fascist, racist base and serve the billionaires' desire to destroy good government. It's good to see Schumer push back on that.