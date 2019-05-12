Entertainment
SNL Rips Mr. 'Art Of The Deal' For Losing Over $1 Billion

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che took apart Trump, his enablers over on Fox "News" and the Senate, and his unhinged rally in Florida during their Weekend Update segment last night.
Trump and his enablers received some well deserved scorn during SNL's Weekend Update segment with Michael Che and Colin Jost:

“Weekend Update” returned to Trump headlines. Anchor Colin Jost marveled that Trump wrote “The Art of the Deal” while losing more than $1 billion. “It’s like if right now R. Kelly wrote a book on babysitting,” Jost said.

“Weekend Update” repeated clips of a Trump rally in the Florida Panhandle. “Let law enforcement know when you see a kook,” the president told the crowd.

“SNL” cut to Jost on the phone.

“I know that speech didn’t sound very eloquent, but for the Florida Panhandle, it was basically the Gettysburg Address,” Jost said.

The Panhandle deserved the ridicule, Jost added, for joking about shooting migrants at the border.


