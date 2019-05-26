Home
Entertainment
5/26/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
A Song Of (Vanilla) Ice And Fire
The gang from eight seasons of Game of Thrones goes full white man "rap," because they can. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
