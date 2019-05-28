Is There A Trump Surrogate More Pathetic Than Pete Hegseth?

On Memorial Day, Fox and Friends Weekend, the substitute trio of Trump sycophants, praised Donald's claim of being "the most transparent president in history" and applauded his attacks on those trying to investigate him.

Trump delivered his over-the-top lie during his trip to Japan.

Todd Pirro said, "The president, at a press conference fighting back against what he believes is his desire to be transparent."

Does that even make any sense?

After playing selected video clips of Trump, Hegseth dutifully weighed in.

“It’s interesting you hear the narrative from the Left that they’re getting under his skin. I think it’s the opposite. This guy has got the thickest skin considering the investigations and the resistance he’s been under and when he gets asked the question, answers it.”

Speaker Pelosi has rattled Trump so much, that the entire conservative apparatus promoted a phony video to smear her.

Donald Trump has the thinnest skin in the history of the US presidency. We see it every day on his Twitter feed and every press conference, interview, and pool spray.

Jedidiah Bila would still be thrilled if Republicans were continuing to investigate Hillary Clinton right now. She said, "this has been going on in what seems like my entire lifetime now, these investigations." She's right, Republicans have no other manner of conducting the business of Congress, except to investigate Democrats, particularly Hillary Clinton.

"He takes heat for everything..."

Republicans spent millions upon millions of taxpayer dollars investigating Benghazi for the sole purpose of destroying Hillary are now crying about spending taxpayer money because of course, it's about a Republican. Not to mention the insane amount of taxpayer money spent on Trump's many golf outings.

Bila said, “If I were President Trump, I would be far more infuriated than what I’ve seen him from him. They’re lucky I’m not in the White House right now.”

I'm not sure it's possible Trump could be more infuriated then he has been since Russian investigations began. He forced his own attorney general out, fired the FBI director and attacked everyone involved that were investigating his campaign and Russian hacking into our presidential election. The Mueller Report points to ten separate instances where he obstructed justice.

Hegseth really wants a job in the Trump administration, but being the presidential fluffer is his consolation prize.

Trump shills gotta shill.