Tillerson Angers Trump, Reporting To House That Putin 'Out-Prepared' Him

[Above, from 2018: Rex Tillerson did indeed call Donald Trump a moron.]

Donald Trump's former Secretary of State told the House Committee on Foreign Affairs that Trump's ill-preparation put him at a disadvantage during his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, who often brags he doesn't like detailed presidential briefings or preparation for high-level meetings with foreign leaders because (after he ingests several McDonald's fish fillets?) he uses his gut to make his decisions.

The Washington Post reports, "Russian President Vladimir Putin out-prepared President Trump during a key meeting in Germany, putting the U.S. leader at a disadvantage during their first series of tête-à-têtes."

"We spent a lot of time in the conversation talking about how Putin seized every opportunity to push what he wanted,” a committee aide said. “There was a discrepancy in preparation, and it created an unequal footing.”

Even though Trump disparages the Washington Post every chance he gets, Tillerson comments sent him into a Twitter rage and he attacked the man he picked to run the State Department.

Rex Tillerson, a man who is “dumb as a rock” and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

It's no secret that after working with Trump for some time Rex Tillerson could not stand the man. Forbes reported he called Trump a "moron" which Trump responded, " I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

However as The Hill's Brian Krassenstein tweets, "So you are saying the former CEO of Exxon and Sec. of State of the US lied to Congress under oath, and will face 5 years in prison now for doing so because he doesn't like you? YEAH RIGHT!

So you are saying the former CEO of Exxon and Sec. of State of the US lied to Congress under oath, and will face 5 years in prison now for doing so because he doesn't like you?



YEAH RIGHT!

Trump, who calls himself "the most transparent president in history" refuses to have notes taken whatever he meets with Putin. And Rex's testimony highlights what a danger Donald Trump is to the United States foreign policy.