Trump Can't Hide It: David Bossie Was His Deputy Campaign Manager

Above: The segment that got David Bossie suspended from Fox; 2018, saying an African American was out of his "cotton picking mind."

"Grifters gotta grift" as the saying goes, as we find another high-level Trump advisor from his 2016 campaign is in very serious trouble.

In September 2016, Trump hired David Bossie to be his deputy campaign manager, a job just a step lower than the title held by recently-convicted felon Paul Manafort.

During the 2016 campaign, Bossie appeared on cable news networks repeatedly promoting Trump as well as himself. Those TV appearances then morphed into writing two pro-Trump books with Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

And after each book was published, they want on extensive media tours with the Beltway media only too happy to help them promote their "books."

Axios along with the Campaign Legal Center (CLC) broke the news that David Bossie's group, called The Presidential Coalition, appears to have bilked millions of dollars out of elderly Trump supporters and lining their own pockets instead of spending it on what they had promised.

And what the report found was that The Presidential Coalition spent at least $445,972 on apparent book purchases of "Trump's Enemies."

Bossie has denied these reports and calls them "fake news."

However, in lightning fashion, the Trump administration distanced itself (without naming Bossie directly) and issued a statement deriding all political groups fundraising off of his name.

“President Trump’s campaign condemns any organization that deceptively uses the President’s name, likeness, trademarks, or branding and confuses voters. There is no excuse for any group, including ones run by people who claim to be part of our ‘coalition,’ to suggest they directly support President Trump’s re-election, when in fact their actions show they are interested in filling their own pockets with money from innocent Americans’ paychecks, and sadly, retirements."

When have we ever seen Donald Trump respond so quickly to an issue that has affected one of his supporters?

It's all about the money.