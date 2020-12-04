Politics
Trump Just Purged A Pentagon Advisory Board, Seated Campaign Managers Instead

Donald Trump purged a non-partisan Pentagon business advisory board and replaced members with loyalists such as totally unqualified Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.
By NewsHound Ellen
Trump caricature via Creative Commons license. Image from: DonkeyHotey

It’s not clear what Trump’s goal is, other than to give an FU to the country that dared to toss him out of office. What is for certain is that it’s not going to benefit the Pentagon or the U.S. CNN notes that neither Bossie nor Lewandowski have served in the military or have any apparent experience with the defense industry.

Trump seems to have put all the same careful planning into this move he puts into his other decisions, i.e. none. From Politico:

"A number of board members have been terminated with a form letter. In my experience, I was very surprised that the White House would, at the eleventh hour, adjust an advisory board that for 19 years has had a record of nonpartisan support with the department," Michael Bayer, who until today was board chair, told POLITICO.

The firings came as a shock to the board members, who had not received any negative feedback or warning prior to their termination. One former board member lamented the move, noting that the board “has never been political, ever.”

Besides Lewandowski and Bossie, the other new members are Henry Dreifus, Robert McMahon, Cory Mills, Bill Bruner, Christopher Shank, Joseph Schmidt, Keary Miller, Allen Weh and Earl Matthews.

Joy Reid has some theories about what is afoot:

