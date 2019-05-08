Trump Is A Con Artist Say CNN Panel, And The Facts

After the New York Times report that outlined Trump's staggering losses decades ago from his then tax returns, two guys who've written extensively about Trump said it was clear to them that Trump is a con artist, something both have said in the past. That's just how he operates, has always operated. Don the Con.

Trump dismissed the reports in a couple of tweets this morning, calling his sleazy business and accounting practices "sport" and the information "fake news".

Source: Mediaite

CNN’s New Day dedicated a segment to the bombshell New York Times report that outlined Donald Trump’s massive financial losses over a ten year period starting in the mid-1980s, according to tax documents obtained. The stunning report flies in the face of the mythology of the successful “Art of the Deal” business acumen that lay at the heart of supposed billionaire Trump’s reputation that helped the non-politician get elected President in 2016. Co-host John Berman opened by quoting NY Times The Daily podcast host Michael Barbaro’s suggestion of why President Trump doesn’t want anyone to see his tax returns (suggesting that it would be quite embarrassing for the commander in chief.) Then, after reviewing the stunning 10-year run of being in the red, Alisyn Camerota put plainly that Trump had the “opposite of the Midas touch” suggesting that every single business that he touched, went south. “Everything from his casinos, hotels, retail space, airline. All were bad bets.”

Real estate developers in the 1980’s & 1990’s, more than 30 years ago, were entitled to massive write offs and depreciation which would, if one was actively building, show losses and tax losses in almost all cases. Much was non monetary. Sometimes considered “tax shelter,” ...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019