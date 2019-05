Several of us on Twitter could not believe this was true. It HAS to be "The Onion," right?

Energy Department paid staffers, in a public notice, refer to methane gas as "freedom gas" and "molecules of freedom." And they have plans to export this freedom around the globe, rather than commit to renewable energy that doesn't destroy our planet.

It's true. And your tax dollars paid them to write "freedom gas." Here's the Energy Department Press Release:

DOE now calling natural gas “freedom gas.” Not a joke. H/t @SStapczynski pic.twitter.com/aseZD40vNM — Ben Lefebvre (@bjlefebvre) May 29, 2019