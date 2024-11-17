Trump Names Fossil Fuel Executive As Energy Secretary

“There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition either,” Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright said in his infamous 2023 video.
By Ed ScarceNovember 17, 2024

Why not make the fox guard the henhouse? Sounds like another great idea from Trump, naming the head of a fracking company to be Secretary of Energy. But, according to reports, Trump tried to shake these fossil fuel industry types and lobbyists for a cool $1 billion in campaign contributions back in April at Mar-a-Lago so now it's time for some payback, and that's what Trump is doing.

Like Trump himself, it's as if they're looking for the worst possible person to put in each position, just to see how crazy shit gets.

Source: Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has selected Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel executive, to serve as energy secretary in his upcoming, second administration.

CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, Wright is a vocal advocate of oil and gas development, including fracking, a key pillar of Trump’s quest to achieve U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market.

Wright has been one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change, and could give fossil fuels a boost, including quick action to end a year-long pause on natural gas export approvals by the Biden administration.

Frequently criticizing what he calls a “top-down” approach to climate by liberal and left-wing groups, Wright has argued that the climate movement around the world is “collapsing under its own weight.” He has never served in government, but has written that more fossil fuel production is needed around the globe to lift people out of poverty.

The Wall Street Journal had this interesting tidbit on Wright in a profile from Feb. 2023:

In a video uploaded to LinkedIn last month, Liberty Energy Inc. Chief Executive Chris Wright was characteristically blunt: “There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition either,” he said.

The provocative 12-minute video, which challenges established science and the publicly stated views of other energy-industry executives, marked his latest combative defense of fossil fuels. Those views have made him a darling of industry panels and of the conservative speaking circuit.
Taking to LinkedIn, he said, was a way for him to broaden his audience.

Then LinkedIn took the post down.

The social-networking site for professionals, which is owned by Microsoft Corp., said the post went against the platform’s policy on misinformation, according to emails Mr. Wright shared with The Wall Street Journal.

The video was restored the next day and is available here.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey shared his opinion.

Congressman Mike Levin has thoughts as well.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon