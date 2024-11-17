Trump Names Fossil Fuel Executive As Energy Secretary

Why not make the fox guard the henhouse? Sounds like another great idea from Trump, naming the head of a fracking company to be Secretary of Energy. But, according to reports, Trump tried to shake these fossil fuel industry types and lobbyists for a cool $1 billion in campaign contributions back in April at Mar-a-Lago so now it's time for some payback, and that's what Trump is doing.

Like Trump himself, it's as if they're looking for the worst possible person to put in each position, just to see how crazy shit gets.

Source: Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has selected Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel executive, to serve as energy secretary in his upcoming, second administration. CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, Wright is a vocal advocate of oil and gas development, including fracking, a key pillar of Trump’s quest to achieve U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market. Wright has been one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change, and could give fossil fuels a boost, including quick action to end a year-long pause on natural gas export approvals by the Biden administration. Frequently criticizing what he calls a “top-down” approach to climate by liberal and left-wing groups, Wright has argued that the climate movement around the world is “collapsing under its own weight.” He has never served in government, but has written that more fossil fuel production is needed around the globe to lift people out of poverty.

The Wall Street Journal had this interesting tidbit on Wright in a profile from Feb. 2023:

In a video uploaded to LinkedIn last month, Liberty Energy Inc. Chief Executive Chris Wright was characteristically blunt: “There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition either,” he said. The provocative 12-minute video, which challenges established science and the publicly stated views of other energy-industry executives, marked his latest combative defense of fossil fuels. Those views have made him a darling of industry panels and of the conservative speaking circuit.

Taking to LinkedIn, he said, was a way for him to broaden his audience. Then LinkedIn took the post down. The social-networking site for professionals, which is owned by Microsoft Corp., said the post went against the platform’s policy on misinformation, according to emails Mr. Wright shared with The Wall Street Journal.

The video was restored the next day and is available here.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey shared his opinion.

Trump asked for a billion dollars and Big Oil CEO Harold Hamm asked for Chris Wright. As we fight for our clean energy future, they’re putting a fossil in charge. https://t.co/aMpKRIxoJw — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 16, 2024

Congressman Mike Levin has thoughts as well.