Per the subcommittee's website:

The hearing will examine election practices that: (1) maximize access to the ballot for eligible voters; and (2) disenfranchise eligible voters or increase obstacles to voting.

Speakers include:

Ms. Leigh Chapman

Director, Voting Rights Program, The Leadership Conf on Civil and Human Rights

Mr. Dale Ho

Director, Voting Rights Project, American Civil Liberties Union

Ms. Myrna Perez

Deputy Director, Democracy Program, Brennan Center for Justice