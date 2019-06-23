AOC: Racists Like Steve King 'Can Take Their Tiki Torches Somewhere Else'

Steve King should know better than to tangle with AOC, but I'm sure he sees it as raising his stock with the neo-Nazi and racist devotees who consider him one of them. Still there is no one, not even Donald Trump, who can use social media the way she can.

.@AOC I went to Auschwitz & Birkenau with Eddie Mausberg & Jonny Daniels with In the Depths. I went with a deep understanding of the Shoah and had a profound personal experience. Please accept their offer. https://t.co/9tjqgdP6N5 — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 23, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was having none of that.

Mr. King, the Republican Party literally stripped you of your Congressional committee assignments because you were too racist even for them.



My Jewish constituents have made clear to me that they proudly stand w/ caged children who are starved, denied sleep & sanitation.



Bye 👋🏽 https://t.co/TQkaPEESoD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 23, 2019

She adds a shout-out to Liz Cheney to come over and take care of the guy speaking the quiet parts out loud.

Hey @Liz_Cheney, you’re the GOP Conference Chair - perhaps you should come collect your colleague before more members of your caucus start saying the quiet parts loud — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 23, 2019

And then drops the hammer:

The last time you went on this trip it was reported that you also met w/ fringe Austrian neo-Nazi groups to talk shop.



So I’m going to have to decline your invite. But thank you for revealing to all how transparently the far-right manipulates these moments for political gain. https://t.co/TQkaPEESoD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 23, 2019

OUCH, Steve King! You feeling that lump on your hypocritical parts?

As she finishes him off, she looks up to the crowd of admirers gathered for the brawl, and explains:

I have absolutely zero patience for completely certified, card-carrying and flag-waving racists. None. 🚫



They can take their little tiki torches somewhere else.



We don’t give them an inch, a second, a sliver of sunlight nor the time of day. And neither should you. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 23, 2019

You can almost see her straightening her collar, smoothing her sleeves, and brushing off her hands.

A little unsolicited advice for Rep. King: If you're gonna come for the queen of social media, you'd best not miss.