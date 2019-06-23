AOC: Racists Like Steve King 'Can Take Their Tiki Torches Somewhere Else'

Steve King should know better than to tangle with AOC, but I'm sure he sees it as raising his stock with the neo-Nazi and racist devotees who consider him one of them. Still there is no one, not even Donald Trump, who can use social media the way she can.
Ocasio-Cortez was having none of that.
She adds a shout-out to Liz Cheney to come over and take care of the guy speaking the quiet parts out loud.
And then drops the hammer:
OUCH, Steve King! You feeling that lump on your hypocritical parts?
As she finishes him off, she looks up to the crowd of admirers gathered for the brawl, and explains:
You can almost see her straightening her collar, smoothing her sleeves, and brushing off her hands.
A little unsolicited advice for Rep. King: If you're gonna come for the queen of social media, you'd best not miss.