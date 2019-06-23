Politics
AOC: Racists Like Steve King 'Can Take Their Tiki Torches Somewhere Else'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had some words for Steve King's racist, lying ways.
By Karoli Kuns
Image from: Tom Williams/Getty Images

Steve King should know better than to tangle with AOC, but I'm sure he sees it as raising his stock with the neo-Nazi and racist devotees who consider him one of them. Still there is no one, not even Donald Trump, who can use social media the way she can.

Ocasio-Cortez was having none of that.

She adds a shout-out to Liz Cheney to come over and take care of the guy speaking the quiet parts out loud.

And then drops the hammer:

OUCH, Steve King! You feeling that lump on your hypocritical parts?

As she finishes him off, she looks up to the crowd of admirers gathered for the brawl, and explains:


You can almost see her straightening her collar, smoothing her sleeves, and brushing off her hands.

A little unsolicited advice for Rep. King: If you're gonna come for the queen of social media, you'd best not miss.

