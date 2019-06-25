Home
Misc
6/25/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Arturo Castro Presents The Six Guys You'll See On Tinder
Arturo Castro of the new Comedy Central series "Alternatino" plays the six guys you'll see on a dating app. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
"Alternatino" is on Comedy Central live and on demand.
Open thread below...
Comments
