Bette Midler Gets The Last Word In Twitter Spat With Donald

So Bette Midler posted a false quote attributed to Donald Trump, apologized to her followers for her mistake and deleted the tweet.
Who's more presidential, Donald Trump or Bette Midler? Nevermind.
As Tengrain noted: "OK, so aside from the fact that Washed up psycho could be on his calling cards, and that Comrade Stupid spends most of his days airing grievances on the electric tweeter, and we’ve been told that his Tweets are in fact official announcements from the White House, and I cannot stress this enough: WTF?"
Bette Midler's twitter game is untarnished and you should definitely follow her.