Bette Midler Gets The Last Word In Twitter Spat With Donald

So Bette Midler posted a false quote attributed to Donald Trump, apologized to her followers for her mistake and deleted the tweet.

Who's more presidential, Donald Trump or Bette Midler? Nevermind.

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Trump tweeted about Bette Midler 5 times in one day back in 2012 https://t.co/4PSHYoARBX pic.twitter.com/PVphneghJl — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) June 5, 2019

As Tengrain noted: "OK, so aside from the fact that Washed up psycho could be on his calling cards, and that Comrade Stupid spends most of his days airing grievances on the electric tweeter, and we’ve been told that his Tweets are in fact official announcements from the White House, and I cannot stress this enough: WTF?"

Bette Midler's twitter game is untarnished and you should definitely follow her.

Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the UK, but they were actually thousands of protesters. How does he always hear the opposite of the truth? Donald, if you’re reading this you SHOULD NOT slam your dick in a door! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 4, 2019