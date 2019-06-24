Bill O'Reilly Ventures Out Of Exile For A Racist Rant

Bill O'Reilly is so angry at the current discussion of reparations that he felt compelled to...tweet about it.

Here's tweet number 1.

Slavery reparations is a far-left favorite because it does a number of things.



It reinforces the radical belief that the United States was founded by racist white men who installed a system whereby white guys would run everything and blacks, women and others would be exploited. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 24, 2019

"It reinforces the radical belief..."

It's not radical if it's provably true. Keep that in mind. If it's provably true, it's a fact.

"... that the United States was founded by racist white men..."

Again, provably true.

"...who installed a system whereby white guys would run everything and blacks, women and others would be exploited."

I think it's fair to say that counting blacks as 3/5ths of a person and reserving the vote for white men only is indicative of that statement being 100 percent true, and that's before we get to slavery. This nation was, in fact, founded on exactly the premise that white guys were superior and entitled. Damn right. That's not radical; it's fact.

O'Reilly did not quit while he was ahead.

It also suggests that personal responsibility does not count when the legacy of slavery dropped a curtain of oppression on the black race and there is no recovering from that. The radical left says our society remains unjust to this day, forget personal responsibility. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 24, 2019

Yes, that's right. Bill O'Reilly is actually arguing that there is no existing systemic bias against women and people of color, but he cannot explain why, by every measure, African-Americans and Hispanics lag far behind and have not recovered from the Great Recession. That's not personal responsibility; it's systemic bias.

There is an argument to be made about personal responsibility, though. Perhaps Bill O'Reilly should take personal responsibility for harassing women, and personal responsibility for violence toward his ex-wife, and for his personal role in the murder of Dr. Tiller. As a start.