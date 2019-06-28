BREAKING: Court Blocks Trump From Using 'Emergency Powers' To Build His Stupid Wall

HUGE win late Friday in the battle over Trump's abuse of "Emergency Declaration" to siphon money away from legitimate causes in hopes of expediting the construction of his despicable Border Wall of Hate.
The ACLU tweeted the following:
The wording of the 2nd tweet is key -- it specifically says the ruling "permanently blocks the administration from using nearly $3 billion in illegally diverted funds for wall construction"
Here is the order:
If you want to donate to the ACLU to help the continue their tireless work to protect our civil liberties, here is the link