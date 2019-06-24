Chris Christie ‘Not Surprised’ At Petty Reason Trump Transition Team Dumped Him

Axios has obtained the official vetting documents from the Trump transition team in yet another massive leak. When presented with his, and why he wasn't hired or given a cabinet position, the one glaring flag for them was the relationship with Jared Kushner. Chris Christie had helped to send Kushner's father to prison, sentenced to a sweetheart deal in a plea agreement of just two years for eighteen counts of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.

Chris Christie wasn't surprised that the Trump team seemed to care only about this, with no questions at all about his qualifications for whatever job they might give him. Christie called it "funny", and indicative of how badly organized this administration would be.

Source: Axios



Former Gov. Chris Christie, who ran Trump’s presidential transition until he was abruptly fired, sees for the first time the vetting Trump’s transition team did on him. The vetters worried his relationship with Jared Kushner was too toxic for him to work in the Trump administration.

Axios has nearly 100 of these internal Trump vetting documents, as often as not, ignoring obvious red flags of candidates if they could be assured of their total loyalty.