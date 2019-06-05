C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Clinic

It's been seven years since Liverpool art pop habitues Clinic have released a new album. Their eighth album, Wheeltappers And Shunters, has just come out. As it should, it's got that instantly identifiable Clinic sound but, also like the band's releases that have proceeded it, it does not rest on laurels of the same old sound. Always exploring weird musical corners for things to add to their oddly melodic concoctions is what Clinic does best. It's what they continue to do here.

What are you listening to tonight?