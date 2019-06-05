Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Clinic

The trees whisper to me.
By Dale Merrill

It's been seven years since Liverpool art pop habitues Clinic have released a new album. Their eighth album, Wheeltappers And Shunters, has just come out. As it should, it's got that instantly identifiable Clinic sound but, also like the band's releases that have proceeded it, it does not rest on laurels of the same old sound. Always exploring weird musical corners for things to add to their oddly melodic concoctions is what Clinic does best. It's what they continue to do here.

What are you listening to tonight?


Wheeltappers And Shunters
Wheeltappers And Shunters
Artist: Clinic
Price: $21.76
(As of 06/05/19 11:56 am details)

More C&L Coverage

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Roadgeek

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Roadgeek

Here's a very talented independent artist from Australia that goes by the moniker, Roadgeek. Not only does he write and sing his own songs, but he also produces them, directed and edited the music video, and plays all the instruments.
Nov 07, 2013
By Ryan Pressman

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.