Elie Mystal Shreds Trump Jr. For Talking About Whether Kamala Harris Is 'Black Enough'

Above the Law's Elie Mystal didn't hold back on this Sunday's AM Joy when asked what he thought of Trump Jr.'s now deleted retweet of a birther-like attack on Sen. Kamala Harris and whether she has a right to speak for other black Americans.

REID: Yeah, it's crazy to me in a sense that we have to have a conversation that all enslaved people in the western hemisphere all emanated from the continent of Africa, whether you were dropped off in Trinidad or dropped off in Jamaica or dropped off in Charleston.

This seems like an elementary my dear Watson, but apparently we have to have this conversation. Elie Mystal, Joe Biden, I want to read his tweet, and he's been running a lot on his connection to president Obama, rightly so.

He jumped in and said “The same forces of hatred rooted in birtherism that questioned @BarackObama's American citizenship, and even his racial identity, are now being used against Senator @KamalaHarris. It's disgusting and we have to call it out where we see it. Racism has no place in America.”

That was Joe Biden. I want to play the precursor, because if people are saying that's it's just maybe organic, you know, black people just really question Kamala Harris. I don't know, because there's a trigger that usually has to do with Trump when these trolls emerge.

Here's Donald Trump on Saturday talking about Kamala Harris' debate performance.

TRUMP: I think she was given too much credit for what she did. It wasn't that outstanding and I think probably he was hit harder than he should have been hit.

REID: So she was given too much credit. We're giving the black lad too much credit Elie.

MYSTAL: Yeah, black people always getting' something they don't deserve, right? That's like the white thing they're doing. There's been obviously, look, as everybody's mother used to say, if they shooting at you, that means you're doing something right, alright?

Donald Trump, Jr. talking about whether or not Kamala Harris is black enough, is like me talking about whether or not Idris Elba is hitting the gym hard enough. It's dumb, it's ridiculous.

Obviously, look, there's always going to be, you know, 5 to 10, to 12 percent of African-Americans who have their vote colonized by the Republicans or by Russia, and that's just -- look, you can't free everybody, so like that's just going to be a thing that happens and we have to try hard not to overreact to your black Republican friend telling you that Kamala Harris isn't black enough.



What I think, though, that is important, that this is part of people like Trump, people like Don Jr., people like Republicans trying to control the narrative of the Democratic debate, which I am not here for.

You know, if you're a Republican and you want like, be interested in the Democratic party, come on down. If you saw the debates this week, we've got food coming hot off the grill. We are ready to welcome you.

But what you're not going to do is show up at our house and tell us, mmmm... I was really hoping you would make some quiche, alright. That's not what we've got. We've got burgers. We've got veggie dogs. We've got health care. If you want borscht, you're going to have to go with the other guys.

REID: I can't even say anything after that. What else can I say but thank you. We don't have quiche. We don't! I know that's what you wanted.

MYSTAL: Come, and if you want to share, you can share in our bounty, you can share, but don't be a trifling guest.