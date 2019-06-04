Fox Business Attacks Disney And Netflix Over Georgia Abortion Boycott

This is what passes for a "business network" in right-wing world -- a wingnut so-called pastor and a right-wing xenophobic loud mouth bigoted talk show host attacking two business for threatening to leave Georgia after the passage of another draconian anti-abortion law.

Fox Nation host Robert Jeffress on Disney’s threat to boycott Georgia: “They want to murder” and “are blinded by evil”:

LOU DOBBS (HOST): Your quick reaction to the -- to Netflix, to Disney's CEO Bob Iger, talking about withdrawing their productions of movies and television from Georgia, because of the heartbeat law in that state -- not yet implemented, but saying that they will cut production if, if they implement it? Your thoughts?

ROBERT JEFFRESS: Well, I -- I would say let them go and don't let the door hit them on the backside, if you know what I mean. But, for Disney to do this when their whole market is children, they want to murder, they want to support the murder of their future audience. That's not only not good -- not good morals, it's not good business, either. They are absolutely insane. They are blinded by evil in their support of abortion.

DOBBS: Pastor Robert Jeffress, you have the last word here tonight. We thank you very much, and we wouldn't have it any other way. Thank you, Pastor. Good to see you.