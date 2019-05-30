Disney And Netflix Consider Leaving Georgia Over Abortion Law

Uh oh.

As certain corporations made clear about anti-gay rights legislation, mega-corporations Netflix and Disney are warning Georgia that they'll leave the state if its stupid anti-woman abortion law takes effect. CNN:

Two of the world's biggest entertainment companies, Netflix and Disney, say they may stop producing movies and TV shows in Georgia if the state's new abortion law takes effect. Disney will find it "very difficult" to film in Georgia if the new law takes effect, [Disney Chairman Bob] Iger told Reuters. "I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now, we are watching it very carefully," Iger said.

Disney followed on the heels of Netflix, which made similar noises on Tuesday.

BREAKING: @netflix says it will reconsider its entire investment in the state of Georgia if "heartbeat" abortion law is implemented. pic.twitter.com/DQDuLckKzr — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 29, 2019

Director Ron Howard and other celebrities have said they will leave the state film industry and its tax breaks behind if the law goes into effect.

Ironically, the white men who passed that stupid law might be praying the lawsuits overturning it succeed.

