Huge Online Knitting Community Ravelry Bans Pro-Trump Talk

The owners and operators of the world's largest (a reported eight million members) online knitter's community have called a halt to Trump support on their forums:

We are banning support of Donald Trump and his administration on Ravelry. We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy. More details: https://t.co/hEyu9LjqXa — Ravelry (@ravelry) June 23, 2019

They expand on this tweet with this information at the site:

We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy. Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy. Policy notes: You can still participate if you do in fact support the administration, you just can’t talk about it here.

We are not endorsing the Democrats nor banning Republicans.

We are definitely not banning conservative politics. Hate groups and intolerance are different from other types of political positions.

We are not banning people for past support.

Do not try to weaponize this policy by entrapping people who do support the Trump administration into voicing their support.

Similarly, antagonizing conservative members for their unstated positions is not acceptable.

This move fits into a larger trend within the online knitting community. Ravelry has had on-site arguments regarding their strong support for the LGBTQIA+ community...

Right now I just want to speak to the LGBTQIA+ folks that make up our community:



We see you, we love you, and we support you.



🏳️‍🌈✊🏿✊🏼✊🏽✊🏻✊🏾



-- @caseyf — Ravelry (@ravelry) June 17, 2019

...and has also engaged in a conversation regarding inclusion and visibility for designers and knitters of color in the larger knitting world.

Nevertheless, some Ravelers couldn't believe their Trump support was being "taken away."

This is very real. See the front page on https://t.co/WuY8U2JfXa for corroboration. https://t.co/CFiYW9TZ7X — Ravelry (@ravelry) June 23, 2019

And don't get me started about the pleas for "tolerance" coming from Trump supporters on Twitter. I replied to those jackasses myself.

Cut the "you're intolerant!" bullshit. I will not "tolerate" racism, rape, child abuse, serial lying, obstruction of justiceX10 & looting of taxpayer coffers for personal gain. Nor comments from people who shut their eyes to the above because it feeds their white lady fear. pic.twitter.com/nTx7Iixubc

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Frances Langum (@bluegal) June 23, 2019

My sense is this won't make much difference to Ravelry's bottom line, which is based on generous support of knitters around the globe.