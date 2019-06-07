Lou Dobbs Slams 'Globalist' Koch Brothers For DREAM Act

Lou Dobbs has to be putting on an act. While there is no doubt in my mind whatsoever that he loathes anyone who isn't lily-white, taking aim at the Koch Brothers when they share so much in common and so few differences seems ridiculous and stupid.

It is true that the Kochs fund the Libre Initiative. It's one of the organizations they use to bring Latino voters over to the dark side. And supporting the DREAM Act was not really that controversial, given that the beneficiaries of the act were brought here as children by their parents and didn't actually stand up in their cribs and demand they immigrate to the United States before they could talk.

I found this short rant to be just bizarre for any number of reasons, not the least of which is Dobbs' reference to them as "globalists," when he also works for a "globalist." The idea of the Kochs being pro-open borders is laughable -- they're the ones with long-standing ties to the very racist John Birch Society.

And yet, here's old Lou spewing at them anyway. I'm all for internecine winger wars, but is that really what this is?