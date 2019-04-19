On Planet Dobbs, Trump Exonerated But Dems 'Should Be In Orange Jumpsuits'

Lou Dobbs ranted for a full ten minutes at the top of his show Thursday night about how Saint Trump was the victim of an attempted overthrow at the hands of evil Dems. He was innocent! Exonerated!

But that was just the beginning. The entire show was dedicated to the lie that there was nothing to see in Mueller's report, that Barr is a hero because he accurately summarized everything, and it's clear that everyone is out to get poor, besieged, Donald Trump.

During the course of the show, he had various Trump fluffers on to perpetuate the lie -- Victoria Toensing, Joe DiGenova, and Ed Rollins, to name a few.

Around 40 minutes in, working himself up to a fever pitch, Dobbs went off.

"The thing that is just extraordinary - the national left-wing media won't credit this president whatsoever," he ranted. A historic president and everything he's accomplished in 2 years. 11 months of an FBI investigation then followed by 22 months of investigation by a partisan-driven special counsel without any crime to investigate; seeking anything, including a perjury trap against the President of the United States."

Perjury trap, LOL. And did someone forget to tell Dobbs that Mueller is a Republican?

"These people should be held accountable," he ranted on, "And everyone involved, the Dimms who funded it, the Christopher Steeles, and the law firms that aided and abetted in this farcical attempt to overthrow president should be, I think, they should be in orange jumpsuits."

This is straight up propaganda. The entire show was. And, as easy as it might be to pretend Dobbs is just a crank on the Fox Business Goebbels Network, he is watched by a lot of people, including some I know. He is feeding them lies and conspiracy theories on a daily basis to deflect attention away from Trump's systematic destruction of this country.

It is time -- past time -- for Lou Dobbs to be fired.