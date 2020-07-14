Fox Ramps Up White House Talking Points On Crime, Ignoring COVID-19

On Monday Fox News and Fox Business engaged in an all-out blitz! Opening their shows shrieking about "The Left!" and how anti-police sentiment and violence in New York and Chicago come from Dimmocrat mayors and city councils!

Meanwhile, these same shows ignore the massive outbreaks of coronavirus in Texas and Florida and California.

This is a coordinated effort to back up Donald Trump's lamebrained law and order pronouncements that cities and streets are in flames because "Black Lives Matter is a hate group and police are awesome."

Coming in a close second was their promotion of re-opening all our schools, even if tens of thousands of children get infected with the coronavirus.

Fox and Friends opened their show highlighting Trump's propaganda to the extreme and it continued throughout the day for most of their broadcasts.

Lou Dobbs opened his show by proclaiming "The radical left's assault on America goes on."

"The radical Dimms deny the existence of the ramp-up of a crime wave that they helped foster in Democrat-held cities," Dobbs said.

Does North Korea take notes from Lou Dobbs on how to worship Dear Leader? pic.twitter.com/f1RzeBOlI0 — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) June 15, 2020

As Dobbs went on it got more disgusting and unhinged, but you get the idea.

It's hard to figure out which is the chicken and which is the egg: the White House talking points list or the Fox News hot topics of the day. Who is running whom?

Richard Nixon wouldn't have been forced to resign in shame if he'd had this type of promulgation of lies propping up a complicit GOP. And that's the point. Trump persists because of Fox.

Certain historical strong man figures in our past would have loved to have the type of television agitprop that Trump receives from Fox News, FOXBusiness, and his other acolytes in the media world.