Baghdad Lou Dobbs Reports 'Sunshine Beaming Through The White House'

The Trump administration has suffered more resignations and firings than any other in history.

Even Trump's long time assistant Madeleine Westerhout got the boot a few days ago for leaking to the media that she's more popular than Tiffany to dear leader.

Trump's poll numbers and overall approval ratings have taken a nosedive since he recklessly caused the stock markets to crash (by ranting about the Federal Reserve Chairman he picked) and throwing fuel on the fire of China's trade war.

Hence, it's time for Donald's sycophants to come to the rescue.

Lou Dobbs, the minister of propaganda for Donald Trump told the FOX Business network last night that while visiting the White House, the atmosphere he witnessed was moonbeams and rainbows, unicorns and daffodils and everybody danced in unison to "I'm Singing in the Rain."

Dobbs said, “I spent some time in the White House yesterday and I wanted to give you an unauthorized quick update on the atmosphere that I witnessed in the White House.”

Baghdad Lou is leaking to the press ladies and Gentlemen.

“The demeanor of the folks working for this president, for the people couldn’t be more positive and the mood couldn’t be more high energy. I've seen a number of White House's -- I've happened to see this one in its early days and I've seen it now. "

Lou continued, "And I want you to know that the joint is hoppin', " Lou said.

He continued, "At every level on every floor this White House is energized there’s a lot of sunshine beaming through the place and on almost every face.”

"And our president is at the top of his game."

See, the Trump administration is on cloud nine, happy as a clam, on top of the world, and tickled pink at just the thought of working for Trump and servicing all his needs.

I thought I was watching a Russian or North Korean television program instead of one in America.

Most drug dealers know it's not wise to huff your own supply, Lou. Lay off the Trump LSD.