Echidne of the Snakes: Watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup and appreciate what the players face on and off the pitch.

Alas a Blog: Republicans only focus on supply-side abortionomics.

Eschaton: It’s only a matter of time before someone in the UK figures out what to do about Brexit…isn’t it?

Mahablog: It was only a matter of time before the Trump administration claimed Iran used aluminum tubes to launch attacks on allied ships in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"If some of these folks think that it's time to launch a war [against Iran], they should say so. And they should explain to the American people exactly why they would do that and what the consequences would be. Everything else is just talk." (President Barack Obama, March 6, 2012)

