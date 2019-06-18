Mitch McConnell Insists Everything Democrats Do Is Socialism

Mitch McConnell is apparently running for re-election from under a Fox News spotlight. (Also known as "DeSantis-ing".)

On Monday night's Ingraham Angle, McConnell took advantage of the airtime unencumbered by advertisers to spew this nonsense:

MITCH MCCONNELL: They plan to make the District of Columbia a state — that’d give them two new Democratic senators — Puerto Rico a state, that would give them two more new Democratic senators. And as a former Supreme Court clerk yourself, you’ve surely noticed that they plan to expand the Supreme Court. So this is full bore socialism on the march in the House. And yeah, as long as I’m the majority leader of the Senate, none of that stuff is going anywhere.

Got it, Mitch: Anything the Democrats want to do is "socialism." Paul Krugman's got your number, though: