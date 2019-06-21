Neil Gaiman Mocks 'Christians' Who Want Netflix To Cancel 'Good Omens'

"Good Omens" is Neil Gaiman's streaming adaptation of his book with the late Terry Pratchett. Above, the stellar cast and creators answer questions from fans.

Some people are not fans, however, and have taken to the internet to demand that Netflix cancel the show because of it's "cultural appropriation" of Christianity.

"Says it all." Please explain. Also, as a practicing Christian, I do genuinely consider this cultural appropriation: b/c it's distinctly New Testament in it's content; it is not some vague monotheism. The flippant coverage of this protest is cruel to people w/ sincere reverence. — Isaac Peterson (@Isaactalkbox) June 20, 2019

Several things are wrong here.

It's not something that can be "canceled," as the show is completely finished and no sequel will be made. It's fiction. And it's not based on "The Bible," it's based on a fictionalized "book" that appears in the show: "The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch." The show is not on Netflix. It's on Amazon Prime.

Neil Gaiman is over these people.