Midday Open Thread: Are You Binging On Netflix And Hulu?

It's been a rough week, what with baby jails and all. Most of us who work here at C&L are voracious consumers of streaming media. It keeps us relatively sane to trance out and watch whatever takes our mind off Trump.

First of all, take advantage of the CBS All Access free pass and watch Season 1 of The Good Fight, which features many cast members from The Good Wife and Christine Baranski as superattorney Diane Lockhart. This show includes the most topical and political topics you'll see anywhere these days. Worth the trouble of signing up!

Lately, some of us loved Green Wing, an old BBC two-season series that's a cross between Scrubs and Monty Python. Completely tasteless, hysterically funny. Season 1, Netflix. Season 2, Amazon Prime.

Also on a wacky note, there are 8 seasons of Offspring, about a Melbourne, Australia ob-gyn and her extended family with serious boundary issues. Reminded me a lot of This Is Us and Parenthood. Currently running on Netflix.

Amato nagged me for the longest time to watch sci-fi thriller Person of Interest, and when I finally did, I yelled at him. "Why didn't you tell me how great this is?" Netflix.

I watch a couple (okay, three or four) episodes of 30 Rock on Hulu (formerly on Netflix) every single night. Laughing at the smart and surreal humor of the TGS crew keeps me from the edge of despair. (And a day rarely passes without me quoting verbatim dialogue from the show.) Plus, who doesn't love Tina Fey?

The first season of the amazing Canadian sci-fi thriller Orphan Black is on Amazon Prime. The plot can get a little clunky, but tune in to watch the incredible Tatiana Maslany play six different clones.

Buzzfeed's Unsolved: Supernatural on Hulu is diverting fun. Starring two guys named Shane and Ryan making witty banter as Mulder and Scully as they investigate haunted houses -- one's a skeptic, the other wants to believe. Such a refreshing change from those other dreary ghost shows.

Finally, I'm gonna plug The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also on Amazon Prime. It's about a 1958 Jewish housewife from the Upper West Side, who wants to become a stand-up comedian. It's one of those shows everyone thinks they'll hate -- but will love it instead.

So every time Trump or one of his minions comes on your TV screen, grab that remote and treat yourself to some binge watching. It's progressive self-care!