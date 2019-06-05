President Stupid's Climate-Denying Excuse: We Have Crystal Clean Water

As Trump continued touring the United Kingdom, Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins made clear his feelings about Trump's ridiculous and uninformed position on climate change.

President Higgins rebuked Trump for leaving the Paris Agreement on Climate Change during a speech he gave to the 10th annual Congress of the European Federation of Public Service Unions in Dublin.

President Higgins said, "We must urge in the strongest possible terms the USA to re-consider its regressive and pernicious decision to leave the global Paris Agreement."

During a presser in Ireland on Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump to respond to Pres. Higgins remarks.

Trump replied, "Well I haven't heard those comments."

And then he gave as an uneducated and nonsensical response to the catastrophe the world faces as any person could give. Don't ya know, it's all about his germophobia.

"We have the cleanest air in the world in the United States and it's gotten better since I'm president. We have the cleanest water, it's crystal clean and I always say I want crystal clean water... We're setting records environmentally..."

That's another bold-faced lie. Ask the people of Flint, Michigan.

It appears Trump considers climate change to be all about the germs. Maybe handy wipes are the solution to climate change?

What a Worldwide embarrassment for our country.