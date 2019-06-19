Louie Gohmert: Don't 'Punish People Today For The Sins Of...the Democratic Party'

Louie Gohmert continues his quest for the absolute dumbest member of Congress during today's hearing on reparations. God only knows why he gets to sit on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, but there he was, permitted to question America's foremost thinkers, politicians, and educators on ways to repair the generational economic damage done to Black America through slavery, Jim Crow, and segregation. If looks could kill, I would be writing about the death and funeral arrangements of Rep. Louie Gohmert based on the faces of those testifying and in the audience.

Gohmert doesn't want reparations, see. He is totally cool with white people inheriting WEALTH from their daddies, but not at all cool with white people having to make up for how those white people GOT that wealth, or from whom they stole it. We can inherit and benefit from the good stuff from our parents, but shouldn't have to deal with or take responsibility for the legacy of the bad stuff.

An audience member shouted "You lie!" and some other things about slavery that drew nods and applause from the panel members and audience.

But notice how as soon — as soon — as Gohmert starts in with his drivel about not punishing people today for the sins of their fathers, at least two of the panel members look at each other and put their hands up and start shaking their heads.

GOHMERT: It is important that people know their history, and that we not punish people today for the sins of their predecessors in the Democratic party, but... AUDIENCE MEMBER: You lie! GOHMERT: (laughing) I just stated all facts, and again, we have people who are denying history. That's not helpful to our discussion. But Mr. Owens, understanding today's claim that Republicans are the party of racism, what do you think your great-great-grandfather Silas would have said to someone who says that Republicans ARE the party of racism? MR. OWENS: Well, my great-great-grandfather lived through that period, and he wouldn't have said that because at that time, ALL Blacks were Republicans because that was the party that gave them freedom.

Gohmert was seriously trying that with this esteemed panel? Trying the whole, BUT REPUBLICANS CAN'T BE RACIST WE ARE THE PARTY OF LINCOLN! thing? Please. Someone just give him his Burger King crown and send him home with his participation trophy already.