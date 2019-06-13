Pelosi Schools DC Reporter Playing False Equivalence Game

As is no surprise, Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent much of her press conference today answering questions about the Tangerine Twatwaffle's statements yesterday, which amounted to an open invitation to foreign governments to interfere in our elections. He claimed he'd welcome the information, and not report it to the FBI. When George Stephanopoulis reminded him that the FBI requires that sort of attempt at interference to be reported to them, Tyrant TinyHands said, "Well, the FBI is WRONG."

One reporter, who appears to be CBS correspondent Nancy Cordes, made the mistake of trying the "both sides" question with the Speaker, and it did not go well for her.

REPORTER: When it comes to the issue of opposition research, what would you do if a house democrat accepted campaign assistance from a foreign power? SPEAKER PELOSI: We're saying it's against the law. It's SO against any sense of decency. Let me give you an example. Perhaps you don't know this, but maybe you do. But, to remind: in 2000 when the race was between Senator Gore and Governor Bush, Tom Downey, former member of Congress, close friend of Al Gore was playing George Bush in the prep, debate prep. Somebody threw over the transom, or under the door, whatever place it came, the plans for the Bush campaign in the debates. In the debates. They just got that to Tom Downey. He picked it up and sent it to the FBI. This isn't even foreign governments. This isn't even foreign governments. THAT'S what you do. There IS a sense of decency about fruit from the forbidden tree. Ill-gotten gain about how -- then Governor Bush would have conducted that debate. This is so -- and just by dint of your question, with all due respect, you make it sound as if it could be common thing. IT IS NOT.

Yeah, that really is a horrible question. People in the media need to stop normalizing this kind of behavior, and acting as if this is something that typically goes on between political rivals. This is the awful role media played in helping elect a fascist to lead our country to begin with, by making false equivalencies between Trump's transgressions and Hillary Clinton's, as if they came close to being in the same universe. They were SO not even close. It's an attempt to paint both sides as equally corrupt and malevolent, and they ARE JUST NOT.

Speaker Pelosi was not here for that nonsense, and was absolutely right to call that reporter out for even deigning to ask the question. Remember, this is not the first time she has chastised a reporter for asking a terrible question. The media must do better. Reporters should rise to the higher standard Pelosi expects of them. The country would benefit from that, too.