Tammy Duckworth Destroy's Donald's 'Not A Fan Of Vietnam War' Excuses

Donald Trump made multiple stupid excuses for his lack of service to country on Wednesday. This isn't about the Vietnam War. It's about a privileged narcissist who thinks he "gives" the military money and that makes up for his self-centeredness throughout his entire life.
Thank you for this excellent takedown and heavy dose of truth, Senator Tammy Duckworth:
Thread by @SenDuckworth: " : no one cares whether you were a “fan” of the Vietnam War. No one believes you were medically unfit to serve. You used your […]" #CadetBoneSpurs #StableGeniuses #WWII #DDay