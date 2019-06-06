Politics
Tammy Duckworth Destroy's Donald's 'Not A Fan Of Vietnam War' Excuses

Donald Trump makes excuses for his privileged draft dodging. "Nobody cares," says the Purple Heart recipient.
By Frances Langum
Tammy Duckworth has no time for your nonsense, Donald. Image from: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Donald Trump made multiple stupid excuses for his lack of service to country on Wednesday. This isn't about the Vietnam War. It's about a privileged narcissist who thinks he "gives" the military money and that makes up for his self-centeredness throughout his entire life.

Thank you for this excellent takedown and heavy dose of truth, Senator Tammy Duckworth:


