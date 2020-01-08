Senator Tammy Duckworth: Trump Is A Draft-Dodging Playground Bully

Tammy Duckworth is a wounded warrior and mother to a toddler. She doesn't stand down. Today on the Senate floor, she went after Donald Trump and his incompetence.

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D-IL): I would like to speak on the attack on Iran. Quote, "All is well." That's what Donald Trump said just hours after a dozen missiles were fired at two US military bases last night. That's what he said as thousands of troops are readying to deploy to the Middle East, to a hotbed of anger where wearing an American flag on your shoulder gets more dangerous by the day. That's what he said as our nation careens toward a wreckless unauthorized war of his own making. Borne out of his illiteracy in matters ranging from foreign policy, to common sense. Donald Trump never deigned to put on the uniform of this great nation, using his father's money to buy his way out of military service, when his country needed him in Vietnam. Let me make something clear to Donald Trump: all is certainly not well when war is on the horizon just because you wanted to look like the toughest kid on the playground. I'm incredibly grateful that no Americans were killed last night in Iran's rebuttal attack. But some missed missiles should be no cause for celebration for the president. Just because there weren't fatalities yesterday, doesn't mean there won't be any tragedies tomorrow.

Tuesday on Rachel Maddow's show, Duckworth compared Trump (unfavorably) to her 20-month-old baby.