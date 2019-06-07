Trump Viciously Attacks Speaker Pelosi On Foreign Soil

The word "civility" can never be used when referring to the Trump administration.

Donald lowered the bar even more with this unprecedented and off-the-wall attacks against the Speaker of the house during an interview with Fox News.

I wrote about Trump yesterday from the Fox news teaser video but I had no idea how viciously he treated the third most powerful politician in the country.

Politico reported that in a closed session to Democrats, the Speaker said she wanted to see Trump in prison. She did not say this publicly.

But that did not stop Trump from leaning into his one and only political and campaign tactic. Vilify your opponent with the most sophomoric and underhanded language possible.

Host Laura Ingraham set up Donald perfectly, as if she was playing straight man to his Lou Costello, knowing full well how he would respond.

Ingraham said, "We passed Nancy Pelosi as we were walking up to the stage earlier. She said some pretty harsh things in the last 24 hours leaked out from her caucus. She said, "I don't want impeachment. I want him in prison." Meaning you. How do you work with someone like that?

TRUMP: I think she's a disgrace.

"She is incapable of doing deals. She's a nasty, vindictive, horrible person."

After making believe the Mueller report vindicated him completely, he continued his tirade.

"But Nancy Pelosi, I call her nervous Nancy...Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, OK? She's a disaster."

He then attacked the entire city of San Francisco, as if it were an opium den or a shooting gallery.

"But you look, and then ask Nancy, why does her district have drug needles all over the place? It's the most disgusting thing what she's allowed to happen to her district, with needles, with drug addicts, with people living in the middle of the streets, with people living on the sidewalks. She ought to focus on that, because she's a disaster." INGRAHAM: When you were overseas. TRUMP: -- nasty, vicious statement, while I'm overseas. Now, if I made any statement about anybody, it would be like, why would he do that when he's overseas? She didn't want to -- she's a terrible person. And I'll tell you, her name, it's nervous Nancy because she's a nervous wreck."

Trump has been running his political career for almost 4 years to the day (June 16, 2015) so excuses like "he's still not a real politician" and therefore has to act like a childish buffoon, is ridiculous.

Fox News hosts and guests like Newt Gingrich always defend his callousness and uncouth behavior by claiming he is just a counterpuncher to his critics, who hits harder in response, but that's not what Trump does. And his myopic behavior is beneath the dignity of the presidency.

But nothing is beneath the dignity of Fox News and the Newt Gingrich's of the world. They love Trump for it.