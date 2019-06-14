Vegas Lays Odds On Who Shall Replace Huckabee-Sanders

Politico AKA "Tiger Beat on the Potomac" (thanks Charlie Pierce!) morning email thingie checked Vegas to see how this horse race is um, racing:

DEBRA SAUNDERS of the Las Vegas Review-Journal put these odds on the next White House press secretary: Hogan Gidley: 4/1 … Steven Groves: 7/1 … Alyssa Farah: 8/1 … Kellyanne Conway: 20/1 … Jeanine Pirro: 55/1 … Rudy Giuliani: 250/1 … Vacant: 19/1

So my wager on “no one” might make me rich as a king in Quatloos!

Gotta admit: Hogan Gidley would be keeping the flame alive. He doesn’t know the meaning of the word “truth.” Or many other words, either.

And of course, Twitter is also speculating with tongue firmly in cheek:

Possible replacements for Sarah Sanders...



- Tomi Lahren

- Scott Baio

- A bedazzled Swastika

- A Gallon Ziplock bag full of dog shit

- The curly hair gun girl in the beige leotard

- A MAGA hat full of dildos

- Kid Rock

- Diamond

- Silk

- A Bible signed by Trump — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 13, 2019

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors