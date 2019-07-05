7.1 Ridgecrest Earthquake Stops Knicks-Pelicans Game In Las Vegas

Tonight's 7.1 earthquake in Ridgecrest was felt all the way to Las Vegas, and we certainly felt it here. I'm in Camarillo and this earthquake was the first one in years that made me consider diving under the table.

In Las Vegas, a Summer League basketball game was underway between the Knicks and the Pelicans when the shaking was serious enough for them to stop the game and clear the players from the court. You can see the lights swaying back and forth as the announcers note the danger. Las Vegas is nearly 150 miles from the epicenter of the quake.

Because this earthquake was larger than yesterday's 6.4 quake, today's has been classified as the main shock and yesterday's considered a foreshock. It lasted around 40 seconds, but it seemed like it was much longer than that to this native Californian who usually doesn't blink at earthquakes.

There is a 5 percent chance of an even stronger quake in the same area. Let's hope that the earth doesn't decide to roll those dice.