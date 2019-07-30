Summer Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Bernie Sanders Slams Jake Tapper For Using Republican Talking Points

Jake Tapper framed the health care debate in Republican terms, instead of staying with the policy.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

During the CNN Democratic debate, Jake Tapper was very worried that Democrats would raise taxes on the middle class to pay for Medicare For All. This has been the Republican argument against it.

Amy Klobuchar started arguing with Bernie Sanders about healthcare and supporting the public option.

As Senator Sanders was responding to her he said, "What I am talking about and others up here are talking about is no deductibles and no co-payments and Jake, your question is a Republican talking point."

He continued, "At the end of the day and by the way, and by the way, by the way, the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program -- "

Tapper tried to cut him off, "Thank you, Senator. Senator Warren, it's your turn."

Bernie interjected, "They will be advertising tonight with that talking point."

Yes, they will. Many on Twitter were complaining that the questions being framed were based on Republican arguments.

The moderators on this debate, especially Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, have been awful.


