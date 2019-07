Demi Lovato's huge 2008 single from her debut album featured "wait, what?" censorship.

The album version lyrics say "Kiss me, like you mean it, like you miss me."

The single radio version says "Hold me, like you mean it, like you miss me," spoiling the rhyme for no reason. Unless the promoters thought Disney's teenybopper audience couldn't handle kissing on a song.

What are you listening to this evening?

