Reps Say Border Patrol Ordered Migrants To Drink Out Of Toilets

Earlier today, a Congressional delegation visited a government-run concentration camp near the border to observe the conditions, which were undeniably terrible. No running water, crowding, no soap, no humanity, just cruelty.
They were greeted by protesters shouting "Close the camps!" and counter-protesters shouting "Four more years!" All of that was before they actually toured the facility.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib sent out a tweet after she emerged. "A father teared up telling me that his wife, 8 yr old daughter & 14 yr old son have been sleeping on concrete floors in a tent for 4 days," she wrote. "They haven't been able to shower, no real food (chips & juice boxes) & so scared of being separated. #ClosetheCamps"
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:
The other Representatives touring with her confirmed her impressions, particularly with regard to the lack of running water and orders to drink out of the toilets.
After touring the facilities, Rep. Ayanna Pressley was on fire.
"I learned a long time ago that when change happens it's either because people see the light or they feel the fire," she said. "We're lifting up these stories in the hopes that you will see the light. And if you don't, we will bring the fire."
They're treating these migrants worse than they would treat dogs and they're doing it in our name. Each and every one of us bears the shame of what this "administration" is doing to people seeking a better life. Somewhere there is a hell or karmic retribution or whatever you want to call it. I cannot wait to see Donald Trump and Stephen Miller burn in it.