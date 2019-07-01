Reps Say Border Patrol Ordered Migrants To Drink Out Of Toilets

Earlier today, a Congressional delegation visited a government-run concentration camp near the border to observe the conditions, which were undeniably terrible. No running water, crowding, no soap, no humanity, just cruelty.

They were greeted by protesters shouting "Close the camps!" and counter-protesters shouting "Four more years!" All of that was before they actually toured the facility.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib sent out a tweet after she emerged. "A father teared up telling me that his wife, 8 yr old daughter & 14 yr old son have been sleeping on concrete floors in a tent for 4 days," she wrote. "They haven't been able to shower, no real food (chips & juice boxes) & so scared of being separated. #ClosetheCamps"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

Just left the 1st CBP facility.



I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me.



Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets.



This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Now I’ve seen the inside of these facilities.



It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress.



I brought it up to their superiors. They said “officers are under stress & act out sometimes.” No accountability. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

The other Representatives touring with her confirmed her impressions, particularly with regard to the lack of running water and orders to drink out of the toilets.

CBP made us check our phones.



But one woman slipped me this packet to take with me.



It says “shampoo,” but she told me that this is all they give women to wash their entire body. Nothing else.



Some women’s hair was falling out. Others had gone 15 days without taking a shower. pic.twitter.com/OsaKS0YD9a — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Just left the first CBP facility. The conditions are far worse than we ever could have imagined.



15 women in their 50s- 60s sleeping in a small concrete cell, no running water. Weeks without showers. All of them separated from their families.



This is a human rights crisis.

After touring the facilities, Rep. Ayanna Pressley was on fire.

"I learned a long time ago that when change happens it's either because people see the light or they feel the fire," she said. "We're lifting up these stories in the hopes that you will see the light. And if you don't, we will bring the fire."

Video:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: "I learned a long time ago that when change happens it's either because people see the light or they feel the fire.



"We're lifting up these stories in the hopes that you will see the light. And if you don't, we will bring the fire." https://t.co/nlBLDXa7Cs pic.twitter.com/98XCO5embR — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 1, 2019

They're treating these migrants worse than they would treat dogs and they're doing it in our name. Each and every one of us bears the shame of what this "administration" is doing to people seeking a better life. Somewhere there is a hell or karmic retribution or whatever you want to call it. I cannot wait to see Donald Trump and Stephen Miller burn in it.