Don't Expect Too Many Surprises In Wednesday's Bob Mueller Hearing

The big story so far this week will be the Bob Mueller appearance before two congressional committees. We don't expect fireworks, but do expect lots of high umbrage and indignant misdirection from the Republican representatives who question him.

"Let's talk former special counsel Robert Mueller," Stephanie Ruhle said.

"This man has done everything he can to stay out of the public spotlight but that changes this Wednesday when he appears before two separate House committees, committing to at least five hours of public testimony. Now, Democrats would love for him to breathe life back into the question of whether the president should be impeached, but the question is are they hoping to get something Bob Mueller has zero intention of actually giving. Remember, after closing his investigation, Mueller made it abundantly clear he did not want to testify and said his report should be viewed as his final word on the matter."

We chose those words carefully and the work speaks the report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before congress.

Kristin Welker reported that Trump is "fired up" this morning, as evidenced by his tweets.

"Not surprisingly, he is echoing similar sharp rhetoric that we've heard from him in the past. Let's take a look at these tweets. they came in moments ago. He wrote, 'Highly conflicted. Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous witch hunt, result of the Mueller report, no collusion, no obstruction.

"In a second tweet, Steph, he tries to point the finger at his former Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton and says, 'But the question should be asked, why were all of Clinton's people given immunity and why were the text messages of Peter S. and his lover Lisa Page destroyed? Of course those are former FBI officials right after they left mueller and right after we requested them. a legal question mark.'