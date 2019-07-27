Elie Mystal: It's The White Patriarchy, Stupid!

Homophobic speech? Check.

Sexist speech? Check.

Corruption? Check.

Uprisings in the streets forcing the demagogue from office in mere weeks? Uh...

After a segment covering the remarkable and, at times, even joyous uprising in Puerto Rico against their Governor, Ricardo Rosselló, which resulted in his resignation after only 12 days, Joy Reid turned to Elie Mystal for a comparison to the United States at large. Why was this not happening here in the rest of the country against Trump?

REID: I asked Elie Mystal to sit with me for a moment. I thought you made a really important point in the last block. Which is that this is the kind of uprising, and demand for real democracy that we're not seeing really since the Women's March. But the Women's March wasn't really demanding that Trump step down. And we haven't really seen it since the health care uprisings.

MYSTAL: What you see in Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Hong Kong, what you see are societies that are not dominated by white males. When you are not dominated by white males, you have the ability to have this uprising. The reason why we don't have this uprising here is because what Trump is fundamentally offering is the continuation of white male patriarchy. And the white male patriarchs that are in our society don't want to do this. See no reason to do this.

That's why you see women marching. Black people marching. Latinos marching. Jews marching. But you don't see marches led by the white males — and their enablers — who are benefiting from trump's system. And until the rest of us, which are a MAJORITY of this country, kind of come together, squash our differences and try to stop these people, we will not see what we've seen in Puerto Rico.

REID: It can be done. It was done in Egypt, for Christ's sake. It's remarkable we do not have more people in the streets, when we see what's happening. There are children in cages.