Fox And Friends Compares Detention To Having A House Party

No matter what offense his administration commits, Donald can always count on Fox and Friends to come up with a defense to their chaos.

In the past, Fox News programs have attacked AOC over the border issue by claiming "she's never gone down to view it for herself." Now that she has, the three-headed team of Trump fluffers are, of course, angry that she went into a facility and talked to those housed there.

Ainsley said, "she decides to go in and talk to one of the families instead of being briefed, and she comes back screaming and crying...."

Erhardt used an anonymous comment and report from the right-wing Washington Examiner to smear the congresswoman.

Then Brian Kilmeade stepped up to the plate to do what he does best.

"Here's the thing. Picture yourself, you have a house, family of five. You have a party, you have 30 people over. Maybe you have a big party and you have 100 people over and you have two and a half baths. In the beginning, it would be OK with 30. Then after 100 people, it would be a little bit taxed, maybe you got to get an outdoor facility. Can you picture 5,000? You can have the best facilities in the world but they are so overstocked. Six hundred and seventy thousand have come here illegally already."

Kilmeade continued on with a lengthy rant lays the blame on everyone else except for the Trump administration.

Griff Jenkins, a Fox news reporter who hides in bushes to ambush migrants crossing the border chimed in and said, "Well that's a very important point. Look, you got to remember, the comparison to the concentration camp, her previous criticism, isn't fair because all the people that are in our custody came on their own accord."

AOC then properly responded to this cretinous segment via Twitter