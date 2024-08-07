Fox And Friends Launches Classless Attack On Gwen Walz

It took only three minutes of air time for Fox News' morning program Fox and Friends to demonize Gov. Walz as Nero and his wife roasting marshmallows over the flames of George Floyd protests.

F&F co-host Lawrence Jones was in South Dakota to read off his Trump campaign propaganda.

Did you know that Kamala Harris is one of the most progressive people in America? Only Democratic politicians must moderate. MAGA always digs deeper into the bilge of the QAnon swamp and Fox News glorifies them.

JONES: I guess the most interesting thing about it is, I mean, she doubled down. I mean, she was already considered one of the most progressive people in the Democratic Party, and she says, you know what? I'm not gonna moderate at all. I'm gonna choose one of the most progressive governors that literally allowed a city to burn while his wife essentially laughed about it. EARHARDT: Yeah, I mean, his wife was, she really enjoyed all of that, apparently, when her cities were burning. She opened up the window of her house, she said, so that she could smell in all of the burning smells. KILMEADE: The burning tires. EARHARDT: And be a part of history, she said. She wanted to breathe in a historic moment.

Walz believes civil unrest should be met by local authorities instead of the military, so he rebuked Trump's efforts to force him into militarizing Minnesota.

Republicans quickly pounced on a 27-second clip of an interview Gwen Walz did, without any context of what she was asked or said before and after the clipped interview, claiming that she loved when the city was burning over the George Floyd protests.

"I could smell the burning tires. That was a very real thing, and I kept the windows open as long as I could because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was happening."

What does that even mean? A police officer murdered George Floyd. Yo, Fox News: you "exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

Did anyone on the Fox and Friends couch say George Floyd's name? No, they did not.

They ignore the racism thing in attacking Gwen Walz. Of course, they do.

The George Floyd protests were a pivotal moment in the country. How does this equate to some belief that the future second lady "loved" the city on fire?

These MAGAts are the lowest form of cable news there is.