Comer Attacks Tim Walz Family As 'Scary' And 'Indoctrinated'

Rep. Jim Comer vilely attacked Gov.Walz and his entire family with MAGA propaganda during an appearance with Maria Bartiromo.

Rep. Comer, who used his Chairmanship to help Trump and undermine President Biden has become a laughingstock to many on the right for his ineffectiveness joined the Queen of MAGA program on Fox Business to issue his insults.

Bartiromo played edited clips of Walz' wife on the campaign trail to make her look bad.

"We're gonna turn the page. Oh, pretty good, do it again. We're gonna turn the page. - You know what else that looks like? Bye-bye bye-bye Donald Trump. (audience cheers) We are turning the page! 52 days and we are turning the page! 52 days and it is bye-bye Donald Trump!," Gwen Walz said during a campaign rally.

"Congressman, they're turning the page from what?" Bartiromo said.

Gwen is not allowed to have some fun during a campaign rally, apparently. Trump has been running for office again for the last four years. That began with him creating the BIG LIE, and fomenting an insurrection on January 6 when his followers attacked the US Capitol. Demented Don has been campaigning and holding rally after rally, claiming the only thing Democrats do is cheat in elections.

That's what she means by turning the page. Turning the page from a narcissistic, and vile person.

"Yeah, that's a scary family there. I mean it you know the it looks like the type of family that's been indoctrinated and they they believe that there's a better way to do business," Comer said.

What a scumbag. MAGA is so desperate it's now open season on all family members. What would be happening if Rep. Hakeem Jeffries launched into vile attacks against JD Vance's family?

Comer is still trying to paint the Walz family as Chinese sleeper agents.

"And you know with some of the things that the Walz's have said about China, their affection for China, that's very concerning to me because we don't want to set our business model like China's," Comer said.

What a pathetic man.

