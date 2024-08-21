James Comer's New Crazy Conspiracy: China Groomed Tim Walz

House oversight Committee Chairman James: proposed an insane conspiracy theory to Fox News' Jesse Watters that China has been grooming Gov. Tim Walz as a spy.

Comer claims they are investigating Walz because he taught in China. There's McCarthy style red-baiting and then there's this.

As usual, dumber Jesse Watters encourages these outrageous remarks.

WATTERS: I know about China and you know about China congressman. You did this when you looked into Hunter, when you go to China they surveil you if an American goes to China 30 times in the 90s, they have surveillance footage of him they have surveillance footage probably of his honeymoon night. What kind of compromise is that! They were worried about Trump in a p-tape situation that was all made up - this is serious business.

WTF is he talking about? China put a camera in Walz' honeymoon suite? Watters knows for a fact China has surveilled him repeatedly? Fox News and their guests make sh*t up and throw it against the wall to see if it'll stick.

COMER: It's very serious. (Comer now uses The Americans on Hulu to call Gov. Walz a sleeper agent for China)

COMER: China thinks long term. It's very possible that China would be grooming an up-and-coming rising star in the political process to try to have a foothold in our government.

(Are there records of Walz meeting with Chinese officials we are all unaware of?)

I mean they've done this in the military - we've caught them with spy rings in their universities. This is how China operates. They think long term and again I can't say this enough, when you look at Hunter Biden's ties with communist China it was for money. It looks like Walz' ties may be for ideology and this is something that we should be concerned about and we're trying to gather as much information as we can as quick as we can...

Is Comer is investigating Tim Walz as a Manchurian Candidate who is not brainwashed?

McCarthy died at 48 years old from alcoholism. Hint, hint.

When Comer talks, he sound like a fussy old boring uncle who visits once a year, the one you ignore. But he's impugning a man who served this country for 24 years in the National Guard, is a sitting US governor, and a vice presidential nominee when he falsely claims Walz is an agent of China over ideology.

Go f**k yourself, you pig.